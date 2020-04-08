Birthday parade gives Phoenix grandmother a birthday to remember

For one Valley woman, it was a birthday surprise that will be remembered for years to come.

There was some commotion on a street near 9th Avenue and Culver on Tuesday, and it was all for Alma Delgadillo.

"She's made a big impact in our of our family, and in all our lives," said Jonathan Castellano, Alma's great-grandchild.

Jonathan was among Alma's seven children, 18 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren to line up in their cars ot celebrate her 87th birthday.

"We can't be in close contact with her, so we decided to do a drive-by, kind of like a parade, so we can celebrate her birthday and celebrate our family," said Vanessa Delgadillo, Alma's grandchild.

The drive-by parade took Alma by surprise. Her family says it's the least they could do, during times like these.

"She's just an amazing person," said Vanessa. "She has a kind spirit. She's the one that keeps our family together. That's why we celebrate her. That's why we appreciate her."