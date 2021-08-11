Blue Ridge Unified School District campuses close until Aug. 16 due to unspecified threats

The rural Blue Ridge Unified School District has closed all campuses immediately through Aug. 16 due to unspecified threats, the district announced on Wednesday.

In an email to parents, the district said the closure is due to "unspecified threats, and possible vandalism and destruction of the educational process."

No further information is available on the closure.

The district is located in the east-central part of Arizona in Navajo County.

