Boater arrested after friend falls overboard and dies in northern Minnesota

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Boater arrested after friend falls overboard and dies in northern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Deputies have arrested a Maplewood, Minnesota man after a boating accident in northern Minnesota left one of his friends dead.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office responded around 11:40 p.m. on Friday for the report of a man overboard in Big Sandy Lake near the Hillcrest Resort in Shamrock Township, Minnesota.

Deputies learned a group of men had been on a pontoon boat when one of the men, identified as 34-year-old Nathen Norman Waldo of North Branch, fell off the front of the boat and was swept under. As the boat continued forward, witnesses believe Waldo was struck by the motor of the boat, deputies said.

Search crews worked to search the area but Waldo's body wasn't recovered until Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the boat, a 34-year-old Maplewood man, was arrested on a boating while intoxicated charge and could face more charges. He is being held in Aitkin County Jail ahead of his first court appearance.