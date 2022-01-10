Bob Saget fans pay tribute in front of 'Full House' in San Francisco

Fans of actor and comedian Bob Saget are mourning his death and wasting no time fin ding ways to honor his life.

After hearing news of his death, people started showing up Sunday night on Broderick Street at the home portrayed on television as the house where Saget's hit TV show, Full House, was set.

Fans left flowers at the doorstep of the iconic Victorian and snapped selfies and photos to capture a memory of their youth.

"He was the Dad of the '90s," one woman said outside the house.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Saget was best known for playing "Danny Tanner" in "Full House."

He also was the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos."

