Bob Saget found dead: Timeline of actor's weekend in Florida

Beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room on Sunday. The medical examiner's office will now determine his cause of death.

The "Full House" actor, who played the iconic dad Danny Tanner on the hit show, was 65.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene."

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Saget was in Florida over the weekend on his comedy tour "Bob Saget: I Don't Do Negative Tour."

TIMELINE

Friday, Jan. 7: Saget posts pre-show photo to Instagram before performing at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando during his "I Don't Do Negative Tour."

"This pic was pre-show but holy sh*t did I love that amazing audience just now at the Hard Rock Live Orlando @hardrockorlando !! A perfect first show of 2022!! That was the fastest hour and 45 minutes I’ve ever lived through. So great to make people laugh and have a good time."

Saturday, Jan. 8: Saget travels to Ponte Vedra Beach for another tour stop.

After the show, Saget posts another photo to social media saying: "Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences.

Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

Sunday, Jan. 9: Just after 4 p.m., Orange County deputies are called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in response to a ‘man down’ call. That's when they found a man unresponsive in his hotel room.

"The man, identified as Robert Lane Saget, was pronounced deceased on scene," deputies said Sunday. Detectives said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in from fans and his former ‘Full House’ cast members.

Candace Cameron Bure, who portrayed Danny’s eldest daughter D.J. Tanner, echoed her shock.

"I don’t know what to say," Cameron Bure wrote on Twitter. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on the show, shared a heartbreaking reaction on Twitter: "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

On Monday, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen paid tribute to their late ‘Full House" co-star in a statement to Today.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

The Olsen twins played Saget's daughter, Michelle Tanner, on the hit show.

Actress Jodie Sweetin, who played his daughter Stephanie, posted a heartfelt message to "the best TV dad ever."

"There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was," she said in part. "I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer…How Rude."

Saget was well known for his stint on ‘Full House’ along with many acting, hosting and stand-up gigs throughout the years. From 1989 to 1997, Saget hosted the popular show "America’s Funniest Home Videos." As a comedian, Saget was known for his adult-centered standup routines.

According to US Magazine, Saget's family released the following statement:

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

While Saget's family is asking for privacy, US Magazine reports that they are also inviting fans to "join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."



