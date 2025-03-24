Bob Uecker remembered ahead of Brewers' first season without him in decades

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers will start their 2025 season without legendary announcer Bob Uecker. He died in January this year after his battle with cancer. His teammates, friends and fans remember the impact he had on them, and the legacy he left that will live on for generations.



The Milwaukee Brewers are playing their last game at American Family Fields on Monday night, but the season won't be quite the same this year without a familiar voice.

What they're saying:

Bob Uecker spent the last 50 years announcing Milwaukee Brewers' games. The legendary announcer passed away in January following a battle with cancer.

At the spring training field, you can take a look around and see the many tributes as family and friends in the Valley are remembering him for his life, legacy and loyalty.

"As good a teammate as you could ever imagine," Pat Murphy said.

"Uecker is one-of-a-kind. There's nobody that will ever be like him," Jeff Levering said.

"I can't imagine Milwaukee Brewers baseball without him," Joel Migliaccio said.

An empty chair in the announcers' booth at American Family Stadium symbolizes a very real loss. A missing voice this season in the Milwaukee Brewers family.

"It's strange not having him around," said pitcher Brandon Woodruff. "I got pretty close to Bob."

Uecker was affectionately dubbed "Mr. Baseball" by his friend Johnny Carson. He certainly lived up to the name.

Unspecified - 1976: Bob Uecker covering the New York Mets vs the St Louis Cardinels, for ABC Sports. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

The backstory:

He played in the MLB for the former Milwaukee Braves, but when it came to broadcasting, he really knocked out of the park.

He announced Brewers games for more than 50 years.

"He was the face of our organization. Bob came to the Brewers in '71," Tony Migliaccio said.

To the world, he was a legend. But in the clubhouse, he always wanted to be just one of the guys.

Bob Uecker, Milwaukee Braves catcher. (Getty Images)

"He was always joking around. He knew everybody. Whether you'd been there for 10 years or it was your first day on the team, he knew your name. He knew a little bit about you and your story and treated everybody like family," outfielder Christian Yelich said.

"I just reflect on all the times I had with him. We just hung out and talked, and it wasn't even about baseball. Mostly about fishing or family," Woodruff said.

Uecker became like family to many of those in the clubhouse – especially to Tony Migliaccio. Tony started with the Brewers back in the 70s, when he was just 15-years-old.

"Traveled for 30 years with him on road trips, sat next to him on the plane, we became really close friends," Tony said.

The pair even starred in commercials together.

"It's hard. It's like losing almost a brother to me, because we were that close," Tony said.

Uecker was even named godfather to Tony's son, Joel. The three of them had plenty of adventures together over the years.

"A lot of great memories of fishing, family outings, events. He was here for his baptism. Been a long-time friend and cherished friendship and values with our family," Tony said.

"I'll miss him a lot. I think the coolest part was hearing his voice and being like, 'That's my godfather,'" Joel said. "I just think seeing him with my dad was the coolest thing because those two, he'd play tricks on my dad and mess with him."

His humor was unmatched.

"We always sent funny cards usually involving some sort of flatulence or farting joke, which was really funny," Joel said.

At spring training, Brewers fans from across the country are also missing the legendary announcer.

The Impact:

"Baseball means bob Uecker," Jean Krause said.

"I would turn on the radio and turn down the television. I loved him," Normam Krause said.

"He seemed like a great guy, and it's going to be weird not hearing him announce," Cameron Shaeffer said.

Many grew up to the unmistakable sound of Uecker's voice.

"In a way, I grew up with Bob Uecker. His ability to make you laugh and describe the game perfectly is something I'll always remember."

"Greatest announcer there ever was. Can't beat him. He gave it his all until the end."

He was broadcasting all the way through the 2024 baseball season. Uecker's last game he broadcasted was the Brewers' playoff game against the Mets, just four months before he passed.

"He called, as a 90-year-old man, his last home run was of a 20-year-old kid and those two guys got along so well. Just goes to show how he fits in to the clubhouse, fit in with the fan base and how his voice will live forever," said announcer Jeff Levering.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 05: Broadcaster Bob Uecker speaks to the crowd prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on August 05, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Image Expand

Uecker's legacy extends far beyond baseball. He did plenty of charity work over the years.

Those who knew him best remember him for his heart and loyalty.

"People got to see Bob for who he was. He was exactly how he sounded on TV and radio. It was an honor to be his friend," Yelich said.

"He never went a moment really without thanking my father for everything that he did. That was how good of a friend he was to him," Joel said.

"I think Bob's really true gift was his gift to connect with people. Everybody he met walked away from Bob like he was their best friend. People he met here at the ballpark, people he worked with every day, I think he had that unique ability to just connect with people and touch them," Tony said.

Uecker's signature catchphrase will surely be missed this year, but one thing is for sure: Uecker will never truly be out of here or gone.

He's living on in the heart of this team, and all those he loved.

"I don't know if the home run calls will ever be the same, but I sure as heck know he will always be there," Joel said.