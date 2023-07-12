Bobcats discovered in attic, bathroom of Scottsdale home

A Scottsdale man opened the door to his bathroom only to find it occupied by a bobcat.

Before the homeowners made the discovery, they reportedly heard something in the attic.

"They weren’t quite sure what it was," said Kim Carr with the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. "Maybe a pack rat or some type of rodent up there."

The noise in question was actually a baby bobcat, just like the ones housed at the Southwest Conservation Center. The Scottsdale couple managed to trap it and bring it to the center.

However, upon their return home, they found the mother bobcat waiting for them in the bathroom.

"A little bit later, the husband went to go use the restroom and opened up the door that was a little bit cracked," said Carr. "To his amazement, there was an adult bobcat sitting there, staring at him."

The bobcat was perched on the open toilet. The cavalry was called in, and Carr alone grabbed a net and ventured in, closing the door behind her.

A bobcat in the bathroom. (Ariozna Game and Fish)

"She was on the toilet and I short of slowly put this on her and pulled her off so she didn’t fall in the water, and just cinched it up so she’d stay in the net," she said.

They then set out to release them in the wild, away from any bathroom doors or open toilets.

"In all my years here, yeah that was a first," Carr said. "You get a lot of firsts here, but you just have to think of different ways to do things. But you don’t get too many wild animals that are in houses, that was a really odd scenario."

It's one Kim is prepared for, but the best part is knowing the trapped mom and kitten are back together again.

"I’m sure they connected after that, so it’s a really happy ending," she said.







