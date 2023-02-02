Expand / Collapse search

Bodies believed to be rappers missing from Detroit found in Highland Park

By Dave Kinchen and Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
Abandoned apartment building where source says bodies of missing rappers were found, said to be rat-infested

A rat-infested apartment is making the investigation difficult amid plunging temperatures tonight.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three bodies found in Highland Park on Thursday are believed to be rappers missing since a Detroit gig they were set to perform at was canceled nearly two weeks ago.

Armani Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, are rappers who were slated to perform at Lounge 31 on 7 Mile near Gratiot on Jan. 21. However, the event was canceled.

Police say three bodies found at an apartment complex at McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park appear to be the men. The bodies were found sometime Thursday afternoon, and police are still investigating.

Police in Detroit, Warren, Melvindale, and Oscoda were all searching for the men.

Michigan State Police said it is at the scene, investigating. 

"Forensic Scientists from the MSP Lab are currently making their way into the building and are beginning to gather evidence.," MSP tweeted. "The building is in very poor condition and rat invested which is slowing progress.

missing men detroit

(From L to R) Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, Montoya Givens

"Multiple victims were located in the building.  They have not been identified at this time."

