Body cam: Armed shoplifting suspect gunned down by Phoenix PD officer

Phoenix Police shared a new video of an officer-involved shooting that ended with an armed shoplifting suspect being killed.

The shooting happened on May 7 near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Police say a store employee flagged down the officer after an alleged shoplifting incident.

"The employee reported that a shoplifting had just occurred and pointed out two people at a nearby bus stop who were involved. The officer drove his fully marked police Tahoe to the bus stop, at which time both individuals ran east on Roosevelt Street," police said.

The video shows the officer driving toward the two suspects when a man fired his gun at the officer's car, striking it several times. The officer then made a U-turn and fired back at the suspect, which ultimately killed him.

Police say the suspect's handgun was recovered at the scene.

The second suspect has not yet been brought into custody.

The officer who shot the suspect is a six-year veteran assigned to the South Mountain precinct.

"This incident is the subject of a criminal investigation to be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. It is also the subject of an administrative investigation," Phoenix Police said.

Watch the full video released by police:

Viewer discretion is advised as the video has graphic content and language.

Map of where the shooting happened: