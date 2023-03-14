Body found in north Phoenix canal, police say
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a canal on March 14 in north Phoenix.
Phoenix Police say the incident happened near 43rd and Peoria Avenues.
The victim's identity was not released.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
More Arizona headlines
- Person found shot inside car in Avondale; suspect sought
- Ghost? Glare? Arizona trucker shares footage of chilling sighting
- Yuma area authorities searching for escaped Arizona state prison inmate
Phoenix Police cruiser