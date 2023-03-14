Expand / Collapse search

Body found in north Phoenix canal, police say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a canal on March 14 in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the incident happened near 43rd and Peoria Avenues.

The victim's identity was not released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Phoenix Police cruiser

