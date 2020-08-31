Body found inside burning mobile home in North Phoenix

Police and firefighters say a body was found inside a burning mobile home in North Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out on August 31 at 1 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Greenway.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, a man's body was found inside.

Police are investigating the fire and say the man's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.