Ex-Phoenix Police officer accused of stealing pleads not guilty

The Brief Former Phoenix police officer Ulises Oseguera pleaded not guilty on April 30 to felony theft charges. Oseguera is accused of keeping thousands of dollars in off-duty pay from fellow officers. The judge ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victims, and released him without bond.



We have an update to a story involving a former Phoenix Police officer indicted by a grand jury.

The man, Ulises Oseguera, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from fellow officers, and on April 30, he appeared before a judge to face those felony charges.

The backstory:

According to Oseguera's indictment, the alleged crimes happened between October 2023 and Feb. 28, 2025.

Per investigators, Oseguera was coordinating an off-duty job for Legacy Traditional Schools at their Deer Valley and Laveen locations. He was paid regularly, but it was alleged that Oseguera, who was supposed to pay the other officers, regularly delayed or did not pay them.

"Officer Oseguera would often claim to the officers that the school was not paying him, and thus he was unable to pay the officers," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police.

The police officers brought their complaint to the Special Investigations Detail within the Phoenix Police Department, and the department began a criminal investigation into the theft allegations.

Oseguera resigned in December 2025, and felony theft charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in January 2026, after an investigation into the matter was completed. Phoenix Police's Professional Standards Bureau also completed its internal investigation, and substantiated the elements of the offense.

What Happened In Court:

Oseguera appeared virtually at his attorney's office. He never said a word, but his attorney, Cindy Castillo, entered a not guilty plea for him.

After the not guilty plea was entered, the presiding judge ordered Oseguera not to have any contact with his alleged victims. He does not have to post a bond, but if he doesn't appear at any future court dates, then a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

The other side:

We went to get a comment from Oseguera at his home, but no one answered, even though cars were parked out in front.

What's next:

Oseguera is expected to be back in court on June 11.