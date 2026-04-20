Ex-Phoenix officer indicted for allegedly stealing $11K from fellow officers

The Brief Former Phoenix Police officer Ulises Oseguera has been indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury on felony theft charges. Oseguera is accused of withholding pay from fellow officers for off-duty work at Legacy Traditional Schools between October 2023 and February 2025. The victims are reportedly still owed more than $11,000, and the department has substantiated the theft allegations following an internal investigation.



A former Phoenix Police officer is facing serious legal trouble following accusations of failing to pay fellow officers for work as school resource officers (SRO).

What we know:

Ulises Oseguera is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from fellow police officers. According to the indictment, the crimes happened between October 2023 and Feb. 28, 2025.

Phoenix PD said that two of the alleged victims in the indictment are still employed with the department. One left in 2025.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the probable cause statement, Oseguera was coordinating an off-duty job for Legacy Traditional Schools at their Deer Valley and Laveen locations. He was paid regularly, but according to the statement, Oseguera, who was supposed to pay the other officers, regularly delayed or did not pay them.

"Officer Oseguera would often claim to the officers that the school was not paying him, and thus he was unable to pay the officers," the statement read in part. A review of his bank statements showed otherwise.

Dig deeper:

The police officers brought their complaint to the Special Investigations Detail within Phoenix PD. The department began a criminal investigation into allegations of theft. After the investigation was completed by that department, felony theft charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in January 2026. The Professional Standards Bureau also completed its internal investigation and substantiated the elements of the offense.

According to documents obtained by FOX 10, the victims are still owed more than $11,000.

The backstory:

Oseguera was an SRO, abruptly resigned after a nine-year career with Phoenix PD, and a Maricopa County grand jury has indicted him. He was seen in a photo from the Paradise Valley High School yearbook shows him holding a sign that says, "Cheer or go to jail" at a sporting event.

What they're saying:

Legacy Traditional Schools released a comment regarding the investigation, saying the schools were a "victim of Mr. Oseguera, as with the off-duty officers who worked for him. We cooperated fully with law enforcement to ensure there is justice in this case."

What's next:

FOX 10 went to Oseguera’s home to get a comment. A neighbor said he did in fact live there, but he did not come out even though there were vehicles out front.

Oseguera is facing felony charges.