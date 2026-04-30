Washington man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Arizona

The Brief Clay Weldon Myers, who was wanted out of Washington's Snohomish County, was arrested in Yuma. Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say Myers is accused of multiple child sex crimes-related offenses. A warrant was issued for Myers after he failed to appear in court.



Officials with the United States Marshals Service say a Washington man who was wanted for various child sex crimes-related offenses has been arrested in Yuma.

What we know:

Per a statement released on the afternoon of April 30, Clay Weldon Myers was arrested by members of a U.S. Marshals task force.

"Myers was wanted out of Snohomish County, Washington, on charges including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession of child pornography," read a portion of the statement.

The backstory:

Investigators said an investigation into Myers began in July 2024, when deputies in Washington's Snohomish County "responded to reports of inappropriate contact between Myers and a 13-year-old girl he met at a horse farm where he was employed."

Per the statement, Myers failed to appear for court proceedings after he was released on bond, and on April 16, the Superior Court in Snohomish County issued a warrant for Myers' arrest.

Myers, according to officials, was found at a home in Yuma.

What's next:

Investigators said Myers is awaiting extradition to the State of Washington.

Where Yuma is located