Hikers find missing woman dead in Arizona desert

The Brief A group of hikers discovered the body of an unresponsive 26-year-old woman in a remote desert wash on June 14. The woman was previously reported missing by her family in Mexico on June 11 after the group she was traveling with on foot left her behind. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the death.



A woman's body was found in the desert by a group of hikers on Sunday.

The backstory:

Just before 2 p.m. on June 11, family members in Mexico reported their 26-year-old daughter was traveling on foot from Mexico, crossing through the desert, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

They had last heard from her the day prior, when she told them she wasn't feeling well and that the group she was traveling with left her behind.

Deputies tried searching for the woman using coordinates sent from her family, but could not find her.

What we know:

On June 14, the group of hikers found an unresponsive woman lying under a tree. Deputies identified the victim as the same woman previously reported missing.

Officials said the woman was found dead in a wash in the remote desert area of Interstate 8 and Vekol Valley.

What we don't know:

The official cause of death remains unknown. However, foul play is not suspected.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area.