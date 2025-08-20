Expand / Collapse search
Body of missing paddleboarder recovered from Saguaro Lake

By
Published  August 20, 2025 4:01pm MST
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A body believed to be that of missing paddleboarder Richard Powers, 65, was recovered from Saguaro Lake on Wednesday, three days after he went missing.
    • Powers, described as a retired and athletic man, was out training on the lake when he did not return by his usual time. His friends believe he may have suffered a medical episode.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search for a missing paddleboarder in Saguaro Lake has come to a tragic end, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said.

A body, believed to belong to Richard Powers, 65, was recovered on Wednesday, Aug. 20, after he went missing early in the morning on Sunday, Aug. 17.

What they're saying:

"Our heartfelt thanks go to BORSTAR (Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue) and their remarkable canines, whose skills greatly helped narrow the search area. With their support, our ROV team was able to locate and bring him home," MCSO said.

Powers’ friends described the retired man as incredibly athletic and fit. Powers, who is often on the lake, was out training early Sunday. When he didn't return by his usual 7 a.m. time, friends became concerned.

They believe he may have suffered a medical episode.

65-year-old Richard Powers

What we don't know:

"The cause and manner of death remain under investigation, and no further information is available at this time," MCSO said.

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

