Paddleboarder goes missing at Saguaro Lake, MCSO says

The Brief Investigators are looking for Richard Powers, 65, who was last seen at Saguaro Lake early in the morning on Aug. 17. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says he was last seen at around 5:45 a.m. Powers' paddleboard and personal belongings were found.



A paddleboarder went missing in Saguaro Lake early Sunday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

Richard Powers, 65, was last seen on Aug. 17 at around 5:45 a.m. near boat ramp 1.

"Richard Powers was last seen paddleboarding at Saguaro Lake near boar ramp 1, located in the Tonto National Forest. Richard's paddleboard and personal belongings were located on the southside of Saguaro Lake near Captain's Nook," MCSO said on Facebook.

He was last seen wearing a lime green hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and flip-flops.

65-year-old Richard Powers

What they're saying:

Powers' friends, who call him Rick, said he is an incredibly athletic and fit retired man who is on the lake often. He was out training early Sunday and when he didn't return by his usual 7 a.m. time, friends became worried.

They believe he may have had a medical episode.

A friend of his, Court Fetter, described Powers as a "prince of puns" and a beloved member of the local paddleboarding community.

"Anybody that's entered our doors knew Rick, especially on the weekends," Fetter said. "He liked being in the mix, liked staying busy. He hated sitting down. He's like, 'I'm going to go do something.' Like, he had to keep moving."

What you can do:

If you have information about this, click here to contact the sheriff's office.

Map of where Saguaro Lake is