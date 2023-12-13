Body of missing Arizona woman found near landfill

Authorities are investigating a murder after a missing woman was found dead near a landfill south of Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the body was found at around 12 p.m. on Dec. 5 near the Butterfield Station Landfill in Mobile.

Deputies responded to the scene and found "suspicious circumstances," including "unexplained injuries" on the body.

Investigators identified the victim as 38-year-old Crystal Uptain, who had been reported missing by Maricopa Police on Nov. 25.

"The MCSO Homicide Unit is actively investigating the death of Crystal with assistance from the Maricopa Police Department," the sheriff's office said.

No further details were released.

Area where the body was found