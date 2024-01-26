Border crisis: Arizona sheriffs call for action as bill appears to have stalled in Congress

As local leaders continue to speak out on the border, negotiations over a Senate bill that would reform border security appear to have stalled.

Former President Donald Trump is sharing his disdain for the proposal, but his political foes claim it is an attempt to latch on to a political advantage for the November election. This bill has yet to be drafted, and was within the negotiation stage. The two issues it is set to address include border security and aid to Ukraine.

Currently, it is unclear what the bill's future might be.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who is also the President of the Arizona Sheriff's Association, said action on the border is far past due.

"It's really bad," said Sheriff Rhodes. "It’s the worst that any of us have seen."

For months in Arizona, politicians from both sides of the aisle have labeled the situation a crisis. In Washington, however, weeks-long negotiations on a bi-partisan bill in the Senate have seemingly stalled, after Former President Donald Trump suggested on his social media site that Republicans were better off not making a deal.

"Former President Trump has indicated to us senators that he does not want us to solve the problem at the border. He wants to lay the blame for the border at Biden.," said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). "The idea that someone running for president would say ‘please hurt the country so I can blame my opponent and help my politics’ is a shocking development."

The bill has yet to be drafted, but reportedly on the table are systems that would make it easier to expel migrants, and increasing the requirements to claim aslyum in the U.S. Also at stake with the proposal is funding that ensures aid to Ukraine.

In a letter to members, Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson warned the Senate that if rumors of the contents of the draft proposal are true, the bill would be ‘dead on arrival,' but many in the heart of negotiations, including Arizona independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, remain optimistic a deal will be met.

"We’re close to clinching a deal between Republicans and Democrats on a bipartisan plan to secure our border, protect Arizona border communities, and ensure the fair and humane treatment of migrants. We’re making good progress day by day," a portion of a statement released by Sen. Sinema read.

"We have a federal government that should be working arm in arm to protect communities and Americans, and working along with sheriffs, mayors and governors," said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels. "What I see is that’s not happening. Until that recipe of common sense is applied, this is only going to get worse."

Arizona Republican lawmakers have also shared their support for a state immigration bill called SB1231. Proponents say the bill gives law enforcement more power to deal with illegal crossings. However, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway criticized the bill in a statement, instead pushing for a functional guest worker program on the border.