Border Crisis: Lukeville Port of Entry back open after month-long closure due to migrant surge

The border crossing at Lukeville is back open as of Jan. 4.

The quickest way from Arizona to the Mexican municipality of Rocky Point (also called Puerto Peñasco in Spanish) had been shut down for a month, as a result of a migrant surge in the area. Border agents were redirected to deal with the surge, but that meant adding hours to the trip to get to Arizona's closest beach.

"Four hours to Nogales, Arizona. It’s a long way," said one person, identified only as ‘Dante.’

As a result of the longer drive, many tourists decided to steer clear of Rocky Point, and that, in turn, hurt businesses and families.

"Inconvenient, and lost a lot of business," said Stephen Kenner.

The border crossing opened at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, and about an even number of vehicles were seen going in both directions.

"I’ve been going to Rocky Point since, like, 2005," said Ryan Duvall. "Never seen anything like it, but I’m glad that it’s open."

A handful of business owners came to the border crossing to see the reopening for themselves, as well as talk about how it helps feed their families.

"We have seen 90% drop in sales, and we had hardly made enough to cover our electric bill," said Bernadette Inez.

"We lost probably about 35% of our business," said Eric Allegris.

While the border crossing is back open, the economic impact of the month-long closure is still being tallied.

In addition, officials with Pima County say migrant crossings did not go down during the past month.

Where the border crossing is located