Border patrol agent accused of sexual relations with Arizona teen

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USBP) agent is accused of having "sexual relations" with a teenager in Arizona.

What we know:

On April 29, the Yuma Police Department said it got a report from USBP about the allegations against its agent, Ramon Marquez, 31.

"Throughout the investigation, officers learned 31-year-old Ramon Marquez was involved in sexual relations with a 16-year-old female known to him," Yuma Police spokesperson Lori Franklin said in an email to FOX 10 on May 5.

On May 5, Marquez was arrested in Wellton, Arizona and is accused of several felony charges. Police didn't detail the exact charges.

What we don't know:

We do not know if Marquez was let go from USBP.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Yuma Police Sgt. Frank Saenz at 928-373-4767 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.