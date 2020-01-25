Border Patrol agents find fentanyl strapped to man’s thighs

article

U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint arrested a man after they discovered that he was transporting fentanyl.

Officials say they encountered the 19-year-old U.S. citizen during a routine inspection of a passenger shuttle van. During questioning, they found the pills taped to his thighs that weighed 243 grams and tested positive for fentanyl.

The man was arrested. He is accused of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. His name was not released.

Per CBP.gov, "U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life."