Boston officers turn welfare check into heartwarming birthday surprise

By Chris Williams
Published  May 4, 2024 2:46pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations

Welfare check becomes birthday celebration as cops bring cake to 911 caller

An unexpected 911 call in Boston led to a heartwarming moment when two police officers sang happy birthday at the caller’s door, bringing him a birthday muffin. (Credit: Boston Police Dept. via Storyful)

BOSTON - Boston police officers conducted a welfare check that turned into a birthday celebration for the caller. 

According to WCVB, the call came on Thursday as a wellness check. The officers then realized it was the man's birthday. 

"We thought it was a joke," one officer told WCVB. "So once we verified it actually was his birthday we said, ‘well, everyone has one birthday so everyone deserves to feel special on their day.’"

The two officers bought a muffin and candles. They then headed over to the resident’s home for a special surprise and sang happy birthday.

The police department released body cam video showing the officers stepping inside the home, lighting a candle and singing "Happy Birthday."

The caller, who was identified as Chris, was ringing in his 25th birthday. 

 "The caller after the fact was quoted saying, ‘The officers made my day!’" police said. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 