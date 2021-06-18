Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County

Boston woman uses 1983 aquarium ticket good 'at anytime in the future'

By Catherine Park
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
Associated Press

BOSTON - The New England Aquarium in Boston accepted an entrance ticket on Thursday first purchased in 1983 that allows the holder to return "at anytime in the future."

Rachel Carle, 26, picked up the ticket from her great aunt, Catherine Cappiello, who came to visit the aquarium more than 37 years ago, the Boston Herald reported.

Cappiello and her partner arrived near closing time in November that year and both got a "late gate ticket," which was good for a visit at a later time. Cappiello, who lives in Trenton, New Jersey, gave it to Carle last fall as she drove from the Washington area up to Boston, where she is enrolled as a graduate student in public policy at Harvard University.

Aquarium ticket1

New England aquarium accepts ticket from 1983. (Rachel Carle)

RELATED: Massachusetts lobster diver survives being swallowed by whale: 'I was completely inside'

Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill told the newspaper the late gate tickets were discontinued about 25 years ago, but that they will see about one a year.

"We honor each valid admission ticket, and this was one," Spruill said. "Forty years is a long time to be carrying that ticket around, and we’re so glad she did."

Carle tweeted a photo of one of the tickets which was legible, if a little worn around the edges.

The New England Aquarium is one of Boston’s most popular attractions and a research institution. It closed temporarily closed twice in 2020 and reopened again to visitors in February.