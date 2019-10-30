Boy, 5, dials 911 to order Happy Meal, Mesa police officer brings him one

article

A Mesa police officer brought a Happy Meal to a young boy who dialed 911 to order one last weekend.

The Mesa Police Department says 5-year-old Charlie dialed 911 on Sunday to order a happy meal.

Officer Valdez answered Charlie's call to ensure that there wasn't an actual emergency, and of course, he also brought the boy a Happy Meal.

The officer also took the time to explain to Charlie when it's appropriate to dial 911.