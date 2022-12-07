Boy, 12, charged with murder for hit-and-run crash that killed 82-year-old

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder for a hit-and-run crash that killed an 82-year-old woman last month.

Florence Kelly was killed in the crash that happened back on November 7 on Royal Lane, near Marsh Lane, in Northwest Dallas.

On Wednesday, Dallas police announced they charged a 12-year-old boy with murder in Kelly's death.

RELATED: Elderly woman killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash, teen suspects wanted

Witnesses told police the driver of a gray 2005 Toyota Avalon, who appeared to be a teenage boy, ran a stop sign and slammed into Kelly’s car.

He and two young female passengers got out of their wrecked car and ran. They left behind a 13-year-old girl who was pinned inside the car.

RELATED: Trackdown: Dallas police seek suspects who fled fatal hit-and-run crash

Police have not yet released details on how they were able to identify the 12-year-old as the suspected driver.

The suspect's name has not been released because he is a minor.