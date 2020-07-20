Boy shot and seriously injured in Scottsdale, police say

article

A boy was seriously injured in a shooting on July 20 in Scottsdale, the police department said, and it was reportedly by his mother's ex-husband.

It happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. near Granite Reef and Chaparral roads.

Police say they received a 911 call from a woman saying her ex-husband was following her by car and that he fired several rounds into her car. Her son was struck and he was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

It's not known if suspect is the father of the boy.

No further information is available.