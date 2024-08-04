Man shot to death in Phoenix during birthday party; teen arrested

article

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Phoenix early Sunday morning while at a birthday party, police said.

The shooting happened near 93rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Phoenix Police officers arrived on the scene and found Luis Angel Carranza, 22, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

"A juvenile male suspect was detained on scene. Homicide investigators responded to assume the investigation," police said.

The suspect wasn't identified, but police did say he's a 16-year-old teen.

"Based on information known at this time, detectives believe a birthday party was being held at the home. During the party, the victim was involved in an altercation and shot by the suspect. The suspect was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and detained on a homicide charge. Additional details related to this incident remain part of the ongoing investigation," police said.

No more information is available.

(Police initially said the shooting victim was a "juvenile male." This story has been updated with current information.)

Map of where the shooting happened: