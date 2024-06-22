Daughter jailed for stabbing father and mother; Heat-related deaths up to 6 | Nightly Roundup

article
From a woman stabbing her two parents near Sedona to a couple of fishermen who spotted and rescued 38 dogs treading water in a lake in Mississippi, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 22, 2024.
1. Daughter in jail for stabbing father and mother near Sedona
Featured
A woman from Yavapai County was taken into custody for stabbing both of her parents multiple times. The woman's mother had to be airlifted to a trauma center.
2. Heat-related deaths in Phoenix-metro area up to 6 with more under investigation
Featured
Six people have died from heat-related causes so far this summer in metro Phoenix, but dozens of other deaths are still under investigation.
3. 4 children found living in squalor in Glendale
Featured
Police say officers investigating a possible stolen vehicle in Glendale found four children living in "very filthy conditions" at an apartment complex.
4. Fishermen save 38 dogs found treading water in a river in Mississippi
Two anglers and their fishing guide heard barking from a distance while fishing in Mississippi's Grenada Lake. READ MORE.
5. Shelter in place lifted after acid spill in Goodyear
Featured
A chemical leak from a company in Buckeye has caused a HAZMAT response and police are asking people in the area to shelter in place.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/22/24
Expect more overcast in the skies than usual today. High's are right around normal in the triple digits.