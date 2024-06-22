Daughter jailed for stabbing father and mother; Heat-related deaths up to 6 | Nightly Roundup

article

From a woman stabbing her two parents near Sedona to a couple of fishermen who spotted and rescued 38 dogs treading water in a lake in Mississippi, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 22, 2024.

1. Daughter in jail for stabbing father and mother near Sedona

2. Heat-related deaths in Phoenix-metro area up to 6 with more under investigation

3. 4 children found living in squalor in Glendale

4. Fishermen save 38 dogs found treading water in a river in Mississippi

Two anglers and their fishing guide heard barking from a distance while fishing in Mississippi's Grenada Lake. READ MORE.

5. Shelter in place lifted after acid spill in Goodyear

Also, your weather forecast for tonight