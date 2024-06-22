Expand / Collapse search

Daughter jailed for stabbing father and mother; Heat-related deaths up to 6 | Nightly Roundup

Published  June 22, 2024 7:07pm MST
From a woman stabbing her two parents near Sedona to a couple of fishermen who spotted and rescued 38 dogs treading water in a lake in Mississippi, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, June 22, 2024.  

A woman from Yavapai County was taken into custody for stabbing both of her parents multiple times. The woman's mother had to be airlifted to a trauma center.

Six people have died from heat-related causes so far this summer in metro Phoenix, but dozens of other deaths are still under investigation.

Police say officers investigating a possible stolen vehicle in Glendale found four children living in "very filthy conditions" at an apartment complex.

Two anglers and their fishing guide heard barking from a distance while fishing in Mississippi's Grenada Lake. READ MORE.

A chemical leak from a company in Buckeye has caused a HAZMAT response and police are asking people in the area to shelter in place.

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/22/24

Expect more overcast in the skies than usual today. High's are right around normal in the triple digits.