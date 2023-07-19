Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers to play regular-season game in Paris January 2024

Published 
NBA
Associated Press
147596f2- article

FILE - A general view of the Palais Omnisports Paris-Bercy Arena taken before the semi finals during day six of the BNP Paribas ATP Tennis Masters Series on Nov. 4, 2006 in Paris, France. ( Julian Finney/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The NBA's French connection continues to grow.

The league announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11, the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. In January, the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in Paris, which is hosting the 2024 Olympics.

The Nets-Cavs matchup comes on the heels of French teenager Victor Wembanyama being selected with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

This will be the Nets' second game in Paris after playing a preseason game in the French capital in 2008. The Cavaliers have never played in Europe. Cleveland won the Summer League title in Las Vegas earlier this week.