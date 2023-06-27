Expand / Collapse search
Brush fire breaks out in Scottsdale near dozens of homes; evacuations ordered

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 6:12PM
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters and authorities are battling a brush fire, nicknamed the Diamond Fire, that broke out in Scottsdale Tuesday night.

The fire is near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road – close to a community with dozens of homes.

Acreage + firefight response

As of 6 p.m., it's burned about 150 acres.

Scottsdale Police says the fire is moving east toward McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

"10 engines are responding with air tanker and they are asking for hand crews," Tonto National Forest said in a tweet.

Evacuations

These are the areas that need to evacuate, per Scottsdale PD:

  • West of 136th Street
  • South of Rio Verde Drive
  • East of 144th Street
  • McDowell Mountain Regional Park

We're working to learn more.

Updates from authorities

Map of where the fire is burning: