Brush fire breaks out in Scottsdale near dozens of homes; evacuations ordered
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters and authorities are battling a brush fire, nicknamed the Diamond Fire, that broke out in Scottsdale Tuesday night.
The fire is near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road – close to a community with dozens of homes.
Acreage + firefight response
As of 6 p.m., it's burned about 150 acres.
Scottsdale Police says the fire is moving east toward McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
"10 engines are responding with air tanker and they are asking for hand crews," Tonto National Forest said in a tweet.
Evacuations
These are the areas that need to evacuate, per Scottsdale PD:
- West of 136th Street
- South of Rio Verde Drive
- East of 144th Street
- McDowell Mountain Regional Park
We're working to learn more.
Updates from authorities
Map of where the fire is burning: