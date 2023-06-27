Brush fire breaks out in Scottsdale near dozens of homes; evacuations ordered

Firefighters and authorities are battling a brush fire, nicknamed the Diamond Fire, that broke out in Scottsdale Tuesday night.

The fire is near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road – close to a community with dozens of homes.

Acreage + firefight response

As of 6 p.m., it's burned about 150 acres.

Scottsdale Police says the fire is moving east toward McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

"10 engines are responding with air tanker and they are asking for hand crews," Tonto National Forest said in a tweet.

Evacuations

These are the areas that need to evacuate, per Scottsdale PD:

West of 136th Street

South of Rio Verde Drive

East of 144th Street

McDowell Mountain Regional Park

Updates from authorities

Map of where the fire is burning: