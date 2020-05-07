Brush fire near Apache Junction prompts evacuation

Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out in the far East Valley Thursday afternoon.

According to information provided by the Apache Junction Police Department, the fire broke out near Tomahawk and Lost Dutchman Boulevard, near a rodeo ground. Residents on Hackamore, near the rodeo grounds, have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, Arizona Department of Transportation officials say State Route 88 is closed in both directions, past Lost Dutchman Boulevard, as a result of the brush fire.

Fire officials said an air attack on the fire has been ordered.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.