Brush fire on Thunderbird Mountain in Glendale now 85% contained

article

Glendale, Peoria, and Phoenix fire crews are battling a 90-acre brush fire at the top of Thunderbird Mountain in Thunderbird Conservation Park.

State forestry officials say the fire has a moderate rate of spread, and aircraft have been called to help put out the flames. The fire is 85% contained.

Officials say they will be pulling water from lakes east of 59th Avenue and south of the mountain to fight the fire.

View of the fire at Thunderbird Park near 55th Ave. and Pinnacle Peak Rd. (Photo by Joe Heyer)

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.