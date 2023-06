A brush fire prompted a closure of the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg on Wednesday morning.

The flames reportedly sparked from a car fire and spread to the desert area.

The southbound lanes were shut down at milepost 143 just north of Nothing. They reopened just before 9:30 a.m. on June 7.

The northbound lanes were not affected.

Area where the brush fire sparked: