Brutal domestic violence murder in Phoenix highlights need to intervene, family says

The Brief Police say 31-year-old Paxton Wallace was brutally murdered by her boyfriend, 47-year-old Jeffrey Rael, on Nov. 7 in Phoenix. Her family believes she was attempting to leave Rael, stating that she had a caseworker but that the system "failed her." While grieving, Wallace's family remembers her as a "light" and is using her story to urge neighbors to call 911 if they hear fighting, hoping to prevent future tragedies.



The details surrounding the brutal murder of 31-year-old Paxton Wallace are horrific, involving a chainsaw, but, her loved ones say her legacy will be defined by more than her death.

What they're saying:

"She was a light," said Tiffany Wallace, Paxton's aunt.

Family photos displayed at the home of Paxton's sister, Alida Wallace, show 31 years of love, particularly between Paxton, her mother, and her younger brother and sister.

"She was the oldest, and she took care of us growing up, and [my brother] has special needs, and she was always there for us," Alida said.

"I remember the little blonde girl bouncing into a room, and you know, like she was saying, the smile, when she'd walk into the room, it'd just brighten the whole room," Tiffany said.

Paxton Wallace

What Happened?:

In the early hours of Nov. 7, Phoenix Police say they found Paxton brutally murdered by her boyfriend, 47-year-old Jeffrey Rael, at their home near 19th Avenue and Grant Street.

Court documents indicate Rael called police to report the murder.

Her family is still trying to process the loss, describing moments of "utter grief" and anger. They say Paxton and Rael had been together for years but only lived together for a few months.

'We just wish she would've come back'

While the family once trusted Rael, they believe Paxton was trying to leave him before her death.

"She was trying to get out. There are systems in place in Arizona. She had a caseworker. Needless to say, it failed her," Alida said. "We just wish she would've come back to us again and just stayed with us again."

The family also desperately wants information on the location of Paxton's two beloved dogs, calling them "her babies."

Police reportedly spoke with neighbors after the murder who said they had heard the couple fighting on multiple occasions. Paxton's family is now encouraging others to speak out.

"If you do hear that, if you think a neighbor is in trouble, call 911. If you have the guts, reach out to them, make sure they're OK," Tiffany said. "We can't get her back, but maybe her story can save even one other woman."

47-year-old Jeffrey Rael

Map of the area where the incident happened

What you can do:

Paxton's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with mounting funeral and related expenses.

Resources for domestic violence abuse victims: