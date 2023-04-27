Brutal murder at Glendale gas station was a targeted attack: Glendale PD

We're learning new details about the brutal murder of a gas station attendant who was shot multiple times in Glendale – and police have confirmed this was a targeted attack on 26-year-old Irma Rivera Martinez.

Police say nothing was taken at the Chevron the night of the murder. This was not a robbery gone wrong, they say, but a targeted attack. Also disclosed on April 27, another employee was in the store and saw the heavily disguised suspect, but was not harmed.

"This was a very severe attack, and we want to get this person off the streets," said Jose Santiago of the Glendale Police Department.

A heinous crime, says Santiago, after Martinez was gunned down while working at a job she loved.

"We know this is a very tragic situation for the family. For us here at the police department, we want to do anything we can to get this person off the street and really give this family some closure," said Santiago.

For the first time on Thursday, Santiago said investigators have ruled out the possibility of a random attack at the gas station off 51st and Glendale avenues.

"We do believe this was targeted. This individual walked in, appeared that they were looking for the victim in this case, they did shoot this individual multiple times."

Detectives say surveillance cameras from the Chevron show the suspect entering the store, but based on where they were positioned, don't show the attack or reveal if the suspect left on foot or by vehicle.

Investigators only have a vague description of the person responsible. The suspect, they say, appears to be male with a tall, heavy set build, dressed in black in an apparent attempt to shield their identity.

Police are vowing to the family to bring justice.

"We take this just as seriously as they do… get this person off the streets so no one else ever has to suffer," said Santiago.

Police need some new leads. If you have any information about this case, call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.