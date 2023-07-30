'I saw the brutality': Grandparents of JJ Vallow await Lori Vallow's sentencing

Sunday, July 30 is the eve of Lori Vallow’s sentencing in Idaho – the so-called "Doomsday mom" who once lived in the East Valley is now a convicted murderer and is awaiting her fate.

The jury found her guilty of using her religious beliefs to justify killing her two kids in May.

Now, the question is, what will the judge sentence Lori to?

The whole Rexburg community in Idaho is buzzing and some will be lining up in the early hours of the morning to get inside the courtroom and witness history.

But, for Larry and Kay Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ Vallow, this sentencing means the end of a daunting chapter and hopeful closure.

Nearly three months after a jury found Lori guilty on all six counts against her, including five murder charges, the Woodcocks are ready for this moment.

Lori is convicted of murdering JJ and his teen sister Tylee Ryan, and conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell, her husband's late wife.

"Yeah and that was a huge relief and another thing is, I totally believe that Lori was an active participant in the actual murder of JJ and Tylee," Kay said.

In June 2020, authorities found the remains of her grandson, 7-year-old JJ, and 16-year-old Tylee, buried in the backyard of Chad Daybell's Idaho home.

The tragic discovery was made several months after Lori and her new husband refused to tell anyone the children’s whereabouts.

During Lori’s own trial, prosecutors revealed how she and her co-defendant identified the victims as dark spirits or zombies.

"And I went through all those photographs. Every one of them. I saw the fingerprints, I saw the bruises, I saw the brutality that was perpetrated on those two children. Somebody that can do that has no soul, has no love," Larry said.

Kay & Larry Woodcock

Prosecutors also convinced the jury that money, power and sex motivated Lori and Chad during their affair, leading to a series of deadly events.

In Maricopa County, Lori is accused of conspiring with her late brother Alex Cox in the fatal shooting of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband.

She’s also guilty of plotting the death of Chad’s first wife Tammy.

Kay will make her victim impact statement in court and wants Lori to be given a life sentence for each of the five murder charges, plus no chance at parole.

"She dies in prison without anyone she loves being around her," Kay remarked.

Click here for all Vallow-related coverage from FOX 10 – including our 30-minute special, Murder, Money & The End of Days: The Lori Vallow Story.