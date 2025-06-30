Bryan Kohberger accepts plea deal; boy drowns in Chandler | Nightly Roundup

article
From Bryan Kohberger accepting a plea deal in the Idaho student murders case, to a boy drowning at a Chandler public pool, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Bryan Kohberger accepts plea deal in Idaho student murders case
Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has accepted a plea deal to spare his life in the murders of four University of Idaho students, two sources close to the case told Fox News Digital Monday.
2. Chandler boy dies after being pulled from Hamilton Aquatic Center pool
A young boy pulled from a pool at Hamilton Aquatic Center on Sunday, June 29, has died. Lifeguards performed life-saving measures after pulling him out, but he later died at the hospital.
3. TSMC worker seriously hurt in north Phoenix, fire department says
A TSMC construction worker in north Phoenix was seriously hurt on Monday afternoon, the fire department said.
4. Idaho firefighters shooting: 2 dead, 1 injured in ambush. What we know
Authorities have identified the suspect as Wess Roley after two firefighters were killed and another was seriously injured in an ambush while responding to a wildfire near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Sunday.
5. Evacuations ordered amid Oak Ridge Fire
Evacuations have been ordered for some residents amid a wildfire that sparked on Saturday on the Navajo Nation.