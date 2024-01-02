Buckeye man accused of firing gunshots into air on New Year's Day

A man accused of firing shots into the air in Buckeye on New Year's Day has been arrested.

Police say the incident happened just after midnight on Jan. 1 near Yuma Road and 241st Avenue. Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a man firing gunshots outside the window of a home.

Once at the scene, officers searched the home and found firearms and 50 spent shell casings. Alexander Cain, 55, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Alexander Cain (Buckeye PD)

"Firing a weapon to ring in the new year is not only illegal, but it is also extremely dangerous," Buckeye Police said. "Fortunately, no one was hurt."

