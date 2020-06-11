Buckeye Police searching for driver accused of hitting, killing 16-year-old girl

The Buckeye Police Department has released new evidence as they continue to search for the driver accused of hitting a 16-year-old girl who was found dead on the median of Interstate 10 last year.

According to police, the incident happened on the afternoon of May 22, 2020, near the area of I-10 and Watson Road. At the time, police officials say the body went through various stages of decomposition.

Police later identified the victim as 16-year-old Anaiah Walker.

"A check of records showed Mesa Police listed Walker as a missing/runaway juvenile on December 19, 2019," said Buckeye Police Department Public Information Officer, Donni Rossi in 2020.

Anaiah Walker

On May 6 of this year, police said the medical examiner ruled Walker's cause of death as "high-velocity impact." After examining vehicle parts left at the scene, investigators determined the vehicle that hit Walker to be a 2016-18 model midnight burgundy pearl Honda Civic EX or LX.

Police say the following vehicle parts may have been purchased to repair damage to the car:

Driver's side door mirror cover

Left front portion of the front bumper

Left front fog light cover

Buckeye Police is searching for the driver of a vehicle accused of hitting and killing 16-year-old Anaiah Walker. (Buckeye Police Department)

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-349-6400. You can remain anonymous by calling 623-349-6411 or by emailing bpdtips@buckeyeaz.gov.

