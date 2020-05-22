Buckeye Police release details about a body found on I-10

article

An investigation is underway after a body was found along a West Valley freeway on May 22.

According to the Buckeye Police Department, the body of an African American woman was found on the I-10 median around 4:30 p.m., just west of Watson Road.

Her body went though various stages of decomposition, police say. Her cause of death appears to be a "high velocity impact," police say, meaning she was likely struck by a car.

The case is being handled by Buckeye Police Major Crimes detectives.

The woman has not been identified.