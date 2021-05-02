Buckeye police sergeant hurt in crash with suspected drunk driver

article

A Buckeye police sergeant was injured after being T-boned by a suspected drunk driver on May 1 near 4th Street and Arizona Eastern Avenue.

Police say the sergeant was in his fully marked patrol car driving down 4th Street Saturday night when he was struck on the driver's side by a car. The collision sent both vehicles into the corner of a nearby building.

Three people, including the policeman, the suspected drunk driver, and a passenger in the suspect's car were all taken to the hospital.

The sergeant was treated and is recovering at home, while the other two are still hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is accused of being an extreme drunk driver and has warrants for his arrest out of both Arizona and California. His identity was not released, and police did not reveal his alleged criminal history.

The man will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital, police say.

