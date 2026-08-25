Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, New River Mesa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, East Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, San Carlos, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Parker Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

No threat found at Buckeye school following evacuation: PD

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 25, 2026 11:34 AM MST Published August 25, 2026 9:59 AM MST

The Brief

    • Buckeye Police say no threat was found at Great Hearts Roosevelt school.
    • The school was evacuated on Aug. 25 due to reports of a bomb threat.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police in one far West Valley city say no threat has been found at a school that was evacuated on the morning of Aug. 25.

What we know:

Buckeye Police said earlier on Tuesday that officers were searching the campus of Great Hearts Roosevelt, located near Jackrabbit Trail and Yuma Road, to "ensure there is no threat" in connection with a bomb threat investigation that led to the school being evacuated.

"Officers have now finished clearing the school. No threat was found," read a portion of a statement that was sent at around 11:15 a.m.

What you can do:

Police say parents should check with the school for details on how and where to pick up their children.

Map of Great Hearts Roosevelt:

The Source: The Buckeye Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyBuckeyeNews