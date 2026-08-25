No threat found at Buckeye school following evacuation: PD

The Brief Buckeye Police say no threat was found at Great Hearts Roosevelt school. The school was evacuated on Aug. 25 due to reports of a bomb threat.



Police in one far West Valley city say no threat has been found at a school that was evacuated on the morning of Aug. 25.

What we know:

Buckeye Police said earlier on Tuesday that officers were searching the campus of Great Hearts Roosevelt, located near Jackrabbit Trail and Yuma Road, to "ensure there is no threat" in connection with a bomb threat investigation that led to the school being evacuated.

"Officers have now finished clearing the school. No threat was found," read a portion of a statement that was sent at around 11:15 a.m.

What you can do:

Police say parents should check with the school for details on how and where to pick up their children.

Map of Great Hearts Roosevelt: