Arrest made in police recruit's murder; tree trimmer charged in co-worker's death l Morning News Brief

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From an arrest made in a Tucson police recruit's murder, to a man charged in the accidental death of his co-worker, and the death of a country music icon, here are your top stories for August 25, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Manhunt ends for police recruit murder suspect

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2. Congratulations, John Hook!

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3. Man in custody following Phoenix bar standoff

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4. Man charged in gruesome accident

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5. Rest in peace, Dolly Parton

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A look at today's weather

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