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Arrest made in police recruit's murder; tree trimmer charged in co-worker's death l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated August 25, 2026 11:30 AM MST Published August 25, 2026 10:16 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

From an arrest made in a Tucson police recruit's murder, to a man charged in the accidental death of his co-worker, and the death of a country music icon, here are your top stories for August 25, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Manhunt ends for police recruit murder suspect

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Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Tucson police recruit
article

Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Tucson police recruit

Alex James Barnett, 33, was arrested after a Monday night barricade situation following the murder of a Tucson police recruit and the shooting of a corrections officer.

2. Congratulations, John Hook!

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FOX 10's John Hook announces retirement after 33 years at KSAZ, capping 43-year broadcast career
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FOX 10's John Hook announces retirement after 33 years at KSAZ, capping 43-year broadcast career

John Hook looks back on major historical stories, presidential interviews, and his legacy as he announces his retirement from FOX 10.

3. Man in custody following Phoenix bar standoff

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Man in custody following armed standoff at Phoenix bar
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Man in custody following armed standoff at Phoenix bar

A man who allegedly pulled out a gun inside Dunes Cocktail Lounge near 35th and Dunlap avenues on August 25, leading to an hours-long standoff, has been taken into custody.

4. Man charged in gruesome accident

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Apple Valley tree-trimming worker crushed coworker's head with hydraulic grapple: Charges
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Apple Valley tree-trimming worker crushed coworker's head with hydraulic grapple: Charges

A man has been charged after he accidentally crushed his coworker's head in a hydraulic grapple, killing him in Apple Valley.

5. Rest in peace, Dolly Parton

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Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80
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Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80

Dolly Parton, a country music icon, has died at 80 after health struggles. The legend leaves behind a towering legacy.

A look at today's weather

Record-breaking heat forecast for Phoenix
Record-breaking heat forecast for Phoenix

Record-breaking heat forecast for Phoenix

Phoenix is expected to break a 2011 heat record on Tuesday with a forecast high of 114 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews