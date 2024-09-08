Expand / Collapse search

Buckeye toddler dies after being found inside a car; veteran killed in crash | Nightly Roundup

Updated  September 8, 2024 7:56pm MST
Crash injures 30 people; veteran killed in Glendale | Nightly Roundup

From an Air Force veteran being killed in a Glendale motorcycle crash, to a toddler dying after being found unresponsive inside a Buckeye car, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Buckeye toddler dies after being found unresponsive inside a car, PD says

Buckeye toddler dies after being found unresponsive inside a car, PD says
The Buckeye Police Department says a little girl who was found unresponsive inside a car has died on Sunday night.

2. Air Force veteran killed in Glendale motorcycle crash remembered by his family

Air Force veteran killed in Glendale motorcycle crash remembered by his family
On Friday afternoon, a west Valley family's life took a heartbreaking turn when their husband and father, Michael Pabst, died in a motorcycle wreck.

3. 30 people injured as vehicle crashes into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction

30 people injured as vehicle crashes into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction
Authorities say a vehicle crashed into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction, injuring 30 people.

4. Cottonwood residents left shocked after small plane crashes in their neighborhood

Cottonwood residents left shocked after small plane crashes in their neighborhood
A pilot is in the hospital after a small plane crashed in Cottonwood on Sunday. The crash happened in a neighborhood not too far from the local airport.

5. Elderly man killed in Apache Junction homicide; suspect arrested

Elderly man killed in Apache Junction homicide; suspect arrested
A man was killed in a homicide in Apache Junction on Sunday afternoon and a suspect was arrested, the police department said.