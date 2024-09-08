Buckeye toddler dies after being found inside a car; veteran killed in crash | Nightly Roundup

Crash injures 30 people; veteran killed in Glendale | Nightly Roundup
From an Air Force veteran being killed in a Glendale motorcycle crash, to a toddler dying after being found unresponsive inside a Buckeye car, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Buckeye toddler dies after being found unresponsive inside a car, PD says
The Buckeye Police Department says a little girl who was found unresponsive inside a car has died on Sunday night.
2. Air Force veteran killed in Glendale motorcycle crash remembered by his family
On Friday afternoon, a west Valley family's life took a heartbreaking turn when their husband and father, Michael Pabst, died in a motorcycle wreck.
3. 30 people injured as vehicle crashes into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction
Authorities say a vehicle crashed into Elks Lodge in Apache Junction, injuring 30 people.
4. Cottonwood residents left shocked after small plane crashes in their neighborhood
A pilot is in the hospital after a small plane crashed in Cottonwood on Sunday. The crash happened in a neighborhood not too far from the local airport.
5. Elderly man killed in Apache Junction homicide; suspect arrested
A man was killed in a homicide in Apache Junction on Sunday afternoon and a suspect was arrested, the police department said.