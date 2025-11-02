Burglars use stolen car to smash into Tempe shop, steal vapes: police

The Brief An alleged stolen car crashed into a Tempe store around 3 a.m., allowing a masked suspect to steal merchandise. The suspect primarily took disposable vapes before fleeing in a separate vehicle that was waiting outside. Tempe police currently have no suspects, and the store owner is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



A Tempe smoke shop is the scene of a crazy crime— as a stolen truck smashed through the front doors and crooks get away with high-demand vape pens in a second vehicle.

What we know:

The shop still looks like a war zone as of Sunday afternoon, with shards of glass everywhere and yellow tape blocking off part of the entrance.

The owner, Fadi Sayed, said it was an incredible shock to be woken up in the middle of the night to a car inside his shop.

The backstory:

Surveillance video shows the moment on Nov. 2 around 3 a.m. when the car busts through the shop windows, landing in the middle of the store. Its occupant—who appears to be a man wearing a mask—gets out and starts taking things.

Sayed said the suspect mostly took disposable vapes.

At one point, a horn honks and the headlights of another car appear, which the suspect carries the stolen goods out to. Tempe police said the suspects left in that car.

What they're saying:

Police also said that the car used to drive into the shop was actually stolen out of Phoenix.

Sayed said the damage to the store will be far more costly than what was stolen.

"I thought it was either a drunk driver or a snatch and grab, you know, and like, my heart started pumping right away, and I got really nervous," said Sayed. "As long as nobody’s hurt, you know, tomorrow's a new day and we're going to clean up and we'll be back."

What you can do:

Tempe police do not have any suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sayed said he is offering a $30,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.