Burglary suspects sought after ramming Pinal County deputies' vehicles, resulting in shooting
FLORENCE, Ariz. - Authorities are searching for two burglary suspects who allegedly rammed two Pinal County deputies' vehicles, leading to a shooting.
According to PCSO, deputies on the morning of Oct. 12 responded to reports of a burglary in progress on East Desert Hills Road, south of Florence.
Once at the scene, two suspects were seen leaving the area in a car.
"The suspects rammed two Deputies' vehicles, and the second deputy fired at the suspects," PCSO said.
After the shooting, the suspects ran away on foot.
Authorities are searching for two suspects after the pair allegedly rammed two Pinal County deputies' vehicles, leading to a shooting on Oct. 12. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
The first suspect is described as a white man with long, curly hair and facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a dark-colored hat and jeans.
The second suspect is a bald white man, who was wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt with writing on the back, and jeans.
Michael Anthony, 61, has been identified as a person of interest in the incident.
Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see them, do not approach them, but call PCSO at 520-866-5111 or 911.