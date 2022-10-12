Burglary suspects sought after ramming Pinal County deputies' vehicles, resulting in shooting

Authorities are searching for two burglary suspects who allegedly rammed two Pinal County deputies' vehicles, leading to a shooting.

According to PCSO, deputies on the morning of Oct. 12 responded to reports of a burglary in progress on East Desert Hills Road, south of Florence.

Once at the scene, two suspects were seen leaving the area in a car.

"The suspects rammed two Deputies' vehicles, and the second deputy fired at the suspects," PCSO said.

After the shooting, the suspects ran away on foot.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Authorities are searching for two suspects after the pair allegedly rammed two Pinal County deputies' vehicles, leading to a shooting on Oct. 12. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

The first suspect is described as a white man with long, curly hair and facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a dark-colored hat and jeans.

The second suspect is a bald white man, who was wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt with writing on the back, and jeans.

Michael Anthony, 61, has been identified as a person of interest in the incident.

Both suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see them, do not approach them, but call PCSO at 520-866-5111 or 911.

