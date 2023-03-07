Bus carrying 'large amount of fuel' catches fire on Loop 202 in Phoenix, fire department says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Southbound lanes on Loop 202 in Phoenix reopened after a bus reportedly carrying "a large amount of fuel on board" caught fire on Tuesday night.

The closure was near Van Buren Street. The I-10 ramps to the Loop 202 southbound have reopened, ADOT says.

The Phoenix Fire Department says a hazardous materials team was called to the scene due to the nature of the incident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the cause.

No injuries have been reported.

No more information is available.

