Bust of late Arizona Senator Carl Hayden stolen outside state capitol

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety is investigating after a bust of the late senator Carl Hayden was stolen outside the Arizona State Capitol.

Only the rock formation which held the bust remains following yesterday's theft.

Carl Hayden served in the U.S. Senate for more than 40 years.

He died in 1972 and is buried at the Double Butte cemetery in Tempe.

A place dedicated to him outside of the Capitol reads: "In gratitude for over half a century of distinguished service to his state and nation."

