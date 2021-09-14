Effectiveness of Phoenix's 'cool pavement' technology to be announced after year project

New technology could be cooling down the city of Phoenix – it's called "cool pavement" and it reduces the heat in urban areas covered in asphalt and concrete.

The city has been working on this project for about a year to see if the technology is actually cooling down certain neighborhoods in the city. Cool pavement is a technology that's applied to asphalt and concrete to cool it down and the city chose certain neighborhoods to try it out.

Rubben Lolly, the city's special projects administrator, says, "We want to improve the liveability of our residents in this city."

How does the technology work?

It's reflective and has a lighter color and chemical properties. It turns sunlight back toward the atmosphere rather than absorbing heat as dark asphalt does.

"The idea is that it would reduce the amount of heat in the pavement so nighttime temperatures will be reduced," Lolly said.

It has the potential to mitigate urban heat islands, save energy in buildings and reduce demand for air conditioning in buildings.

Heat islands are described by the Environmental Protection Agency as "urbanized areas that experience higher temperatures than outlying areas. Structures such as buildings, roads, and other infrastructure absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat more than natural landscapes such as forests and water bodies."

In an October 2020 report, Heather Murphy, a Street Transportation Department spokesperson, said Phoenix is applying cool pavement coating to nine sites representing different urban characteristics, from shaded streets to open lots. The applications are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Reducing ground temperatures can have direct benefits by lowering air temperatures, which can help with heat-related illnesses, air quality and energy use.

"Too much heat affects people. This is the part we can play to improve that," Lolly said.

What's next?

On Tuesday night, the city will be releasing its findings of the year-long project to determine the next steps and if they will implement more cool pavement throughout the city.

Learn more about the program here.

